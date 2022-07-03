BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

NYSE BSIG opened at $18.12 on Thursday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $750.53 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.63.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.14 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 156.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

