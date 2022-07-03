Brokerages Set ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target at $12.73

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €13.25 ($14.10) target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from €15.00 ($15.96) to €14.00 ($14.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.50 ($14.36) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €13.80 ($14.68) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

AAVMY opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

