Brokerages Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target at $52.60

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Acushnet by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet stock opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.92.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.20 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

