Brokerages Set Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Target Price at GBX 393.75

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 393.75 ($4.83).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.89) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 356 ($4.37) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

BAB opened at GBX 318 ($3.90) on Thursday. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 253.60 ($3.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 388.47 ($4.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 324.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 322.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.96.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

