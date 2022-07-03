Brokerages Set Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Target Price at $38.73

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bouygues from €47.00 ($50.00) to €44.00 ($46.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($38.30) to €35.00 ($37.23) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of BOUYF stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

