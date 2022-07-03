Brokerages Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Price Target at $321.00

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $321.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get CACI International alerts:

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $803,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,777,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in CACI International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 43.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth about $1,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CACI opened at $287.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CACI International has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $313.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.