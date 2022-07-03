Brokerages Set OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Target Price at C$3.34

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.34.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on OceanaGold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.75. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.79 and a 12 month high of C$3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$361.90 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig Joseph Nelsen purchased 32,600 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,600 shares in the company, valued at C$688,984.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

