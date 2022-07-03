Brokerages Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) PT at $104.71

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. TheStreet cut PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 2,076.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH stock opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. PVH has a 52-week low of $54.71 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.46.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.08%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

