Brokerages Set Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Target Price at $17.75

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,852,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,840,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after acquiring an additional 403,019 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 156.6% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 349,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 213,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 508.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 201,400 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RFP opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.59. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 37.97%.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

