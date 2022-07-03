Brokerages Set Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Price Target at $13.25

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.41. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.86 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 99.82% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

