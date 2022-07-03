Brokerages Set Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Target Price at $6.80

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.10 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Skillz by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Skillz by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Skillz by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $516.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.01. Skillz has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

