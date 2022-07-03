Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJDX)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Dawson James lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in a report released on Tuesday, June 28th. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Bluejay Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Dawson James also issued estimates for Bluejay Diagnostics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Shares of BJDX opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bluejay Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.