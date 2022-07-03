Brokers Offer Predictions for Business First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Business First Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Business First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

