Brokers Offer Predictions for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $30.14 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $698,132.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 161,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,812 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

