Brokers Set Expectations for Clearway Energy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Clearway Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clearway Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CWEN. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $35.63 on Friday. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 274.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.91 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 67.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 1,084.62%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

