Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of BRTHY stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.95. Brother Industries has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60.
Brother Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
