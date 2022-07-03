BT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 17,331 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $21,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,919,000 after purchasing an additional 675,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,942,000 after purchasing an additional 79,128 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 527,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 493,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,747,000 after acquiring an additional 36,547 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $101.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.27. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

