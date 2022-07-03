BT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.86.

Shares of GD stock opened at $223.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.21. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

