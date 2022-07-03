BT Wealth Management LLC Buys 55,857 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,857 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 13.1% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $50,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,893,000. DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $135.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.79.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
