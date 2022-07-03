BT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock opened at $141.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.51. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.95.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.