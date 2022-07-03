BT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

IWR opened at $65.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

