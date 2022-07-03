BT Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $404,000.

SCHB opened at $44.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

