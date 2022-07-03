BT Wealth Management LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $184.99 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.20 and its 200-day moving average is $198.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

