BT Wealth Management LLC Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

