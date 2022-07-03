BT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.6% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.28 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

