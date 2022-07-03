BT Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,644 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Pure Storage comprises 0.2% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Pure Storage by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,268,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,385,000 after buying an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,887,000 after buying an additional 44,422 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Pure Storage by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,643,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after buying an additional 234,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,012,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,269,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

