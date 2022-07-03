Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Jonathan Akeroyd Sells 49,037 Shares

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 49,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,619 ($19.86), for a total transaction of £793,909.03 ($974,002.00).

Jonathan Akeroyd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Jonathan Akeroyd sold 34,395 shares of Burberry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,618 ($19.85), for a total transaction of £556,511.10 ($682,751.93).

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 1,632 ($20.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.47 billion and a PE ratio of 16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.53. Burberry Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,199 ($26.98). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,616.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,718.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 35.40 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.60. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

BRBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($24.05) to GBX 2,070 ($25.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($23.80) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($27.97) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.31) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,119.17 ($26.00).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

