Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.8% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $293.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.