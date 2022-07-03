Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $116.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average of $124.75. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

