Busey Wealth Management Has $243,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 23,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

WEC opened at $102.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.66 and a 200 day moving average of $97.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.