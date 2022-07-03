Busey Wealth Management Has $420,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Novartis by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,352,000 after purchasing an additional 42,795 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Novartis by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Novartis by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $84.36 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day moving average of $87.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $186.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

