Busey Wealth Management Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,853,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.21 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.54 and its 200 day moving average is $143.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

