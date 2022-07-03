Busey Wealth Management Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM opened at $32.19 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

