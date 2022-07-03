Busey Wealth Management Invests $206,000 in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,166,000 after buying an additional 42,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,452,000 after buying an additional 72,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after buying an additional 1,059,920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,970,000 after buying an additional 99,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,312,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.17. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.