Busey Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,389 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in GSK by 1.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 203,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in GSK by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,646 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in GSK by 6.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in GSK by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on GSK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.78) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.35) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.46%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

