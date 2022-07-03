Busey Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,278 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SRE opened at $153.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.50 and its 200 day moving average is $150.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.48%.
A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.29.
Sempra Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra (SRE)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.