Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,500 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in RLI were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in RLI by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in RLI by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in RLI by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in RLI by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RLI opened at $117.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $121.93. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.41. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

RLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on RLI in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

In other RLI news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $119,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

