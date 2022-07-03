Busey Wealth Management Sells 339 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

In other news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.38 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.56.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

