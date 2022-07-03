Busey Wealth Management Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,845,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $285,935,669.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,395,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,641,955,177.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,301,157 shares of company stock worth $1,327,555,037. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

