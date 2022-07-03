Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$155.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total value of C$2,483,011.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,211,876.38. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total value of C$1,904,487.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,811,057 shares in the company, valued at C$1,993,178,107.68. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,051,900 shares of company stock worth $156,357,001.

TSE CNR opened at C$144.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$145.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$153.97. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$128.50 and a twelve month high of C$171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8099995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

