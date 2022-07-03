Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the May 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BLOZF stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Cannabix Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, governments, and public in North America. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; and breath collection units.

