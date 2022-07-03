Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Stake Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the third quarter valued at $212,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 21.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 87,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000.

NYSE CAJ opened at $23.07 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

