Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 2,081 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average of $167.95.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

