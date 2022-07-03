Cardinal Capital Management Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Shares of PEP opened at $169.39 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.77 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

