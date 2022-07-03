Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on CGJTF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $108.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.75. Cargojet has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $180.00.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
