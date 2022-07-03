Carter Bankshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) – DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Carter Bankshares in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Carter Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $329.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 11.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

