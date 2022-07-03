Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,759 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Catalent by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $107.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.