Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $178.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.62. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $173.72 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after purchasing an additional 268,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

