Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $73.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 58,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 634,895 shares.The stock last traded at $23.27 and had previously closed at $26.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 44.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 91.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 86,457 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 62.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 87,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 33,368 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.72.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,860.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

