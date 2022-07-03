Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.88. 28,480 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,228% from the average session volume of 2,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.85.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

